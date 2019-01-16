Asda partnership with Drinkaware to provide guidance on alcohol

Asda has joined forces with Drinkaware - the UK’s leading alcohol education charity - to provide free information and advice on alcohol to the community at a local event today.

The event will be held in store at Asda Wakefield from 11am to 5pm, with a Drinkaware stand set-up at the store to give customers the opportunity to access friendly advice and to ask questions.

ADOBE STOCK'Red wine pouring into wine glass, close-up

The 2019 partnership builds on a successful January 2018 event which saw Drinkaware engage with more than 7000 Asda customers. This year will see a particular focus on drink free days, to help encourage middle aged men and women to think about their drinking and to highlight that having more drink-free days can improve their health and reduce risks of serious long-term conditions.

Customers will be able to talk to Drinkaware ambassadors to discuss any concerns they have about their own or family members’ drinking and will be encouraged to complete a quick alcohol assessment using Drinkaware scratch cards, which use a factual, non-judgmental approach to invite consumers to reflect on their drinking habits. There will also be help for parents on how to speak to kids about alcohol.