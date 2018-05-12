Asda Foundation Leeds Half Marathon takes place this weekend: More than 7,000 runners signed up

MORE than 7,000 runners are set to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for charities at this weekend’s Asda Foundation Leeds Half Marathon.

Sunday’s event will be the 33rd annual race, which is now widely regraded as one of the highlights on the city’s sporting calendar.

The race office will open on Victoria Gardens in Leeds city centre at 7.30am and the warm up will start at 9.15am on The Headrow and Millennium Square.

The race will start on The Headrow next to Victoria Gardens.

The wheelchair race will get underway at 9.28am followed by the first wave of runners at 9.30am.

Mandy Rivett, Asda Foundation co-ordinator, said: “As a company we have very strong ties with Leeds and are delighted to support an event that does so much for good causes in the city and the wider region.”

Organised by Run For All, the half marathon stands as part of the lasting legacy of the late fundraiser and campaigner Jane Tomlinson, who raised almost £2m for charity by tackling a series of epic challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Tristan Batley-Kyle of Run For All, said: “The Leeds Half Marathon is one of the flagship events of our season.”