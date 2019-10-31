Asda and Morrisons recall houmous product due to salmonella fears

Pic by James Hardisty

Zorba Delicacies Limited, who stock the Yorkshire-based retailers, as well as Sainsbury's and Aldi, is recalling the product over contamination fears.

Customers of Morrisons tonight received an email which advised that any buyers of Morrisons Classic Houmous 200g tubs should throw away the product due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The affected items have use by dates between 31st October 2019 and 7th November 2019. No other use by dates are affected by this issue.

Morrisons store

