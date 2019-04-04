Artists invited to submit work for Wolds Open Art Exhibition - deadline and how to enter

Artists from across the Yorkshire Wolds are invited to submit applications to have their work exhibited as part of the Wolds Open Art Exhibition launched by Pocklington Arts Centre.

The exhibition, which will run from June 8 to August 8, will showcase the creativity of both amateur and professional artists, aged 16 and over, who live or work in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Visitors will have the chance to view paintings, textiles, and photography, many of which will be for sale.

Centre director Janet Farmer, said: “Our studio and exhibition space has housed some incredible collections of work over the years, many of which have been created by artists from all corners of the East Riding, so we know there is no shortage of talent here.

“The aim of launching the Wolds Open Art Exhibition is to bring together these talented artists and showcase their incredible work within the versatile surroundings of our superb studio space.”

Artists can submit several pieces of work for consideration but they must be original work, which can include prints.

Due to the nature of the studio space, the centre can only consider works that are wall-hung, framed, or on canvas and not all works submitted will form part of the final exhibition.

An independent panel of experts will make the final selection, with a special preview planned for Friday June 7

The deadline for applications is Sunday April 21

To find out more or to request an application form contact Jenny Jenkins at jenny.jenkins@pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk