Artist to share stories from ‘emotional’ trip

A Leeds artist who travelled to Tanzania to work with a charity that helps street children will share “laughs and tears” and stories from the trip at a fundraising event next week.

Nicolas Dixon returned from Moshi last week, where he teamed up with the charity the Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Foundation to support Angelsgate, a childrens’ home ran by charity Share Tanzania.

Leeds artist Nicolas Dixon with young people living in Angelsgate, Moshi, Tanzania. Picture: Nicolas Dixon

During the trip, he teamed up with New York graffiti artist George ‘SEN-One’ Morillo, plus artists Inkie and Chapter to work with young people living at Angelsgate to create colourful murals inspired by the indigenous Maasai tribespeople, who hail from the surrounding area. They also hosted art workshops with the young people and visited a second childrens’ home, Featherstale

Mr Dixon said hearing what some of the street children had been through “shifted his whole way of thinking”, and has inspired him to help the charity in future.

“We were totally taken aback by the trip, it was very emotional,” he said. “We knew it would be a difficult experience, but it was lovely in equal measure.

“The kids had been through so much.”

Around 50 children live at Angelsgate, each with a harrowing story of their lives in the street. During the 10 days Mr Dixon was there, a further 15 turned up seeking help.

The youngsters helped the artists create the mural, which featured the ‘Street to Street’ logo designed by Sen-One in the 80s, that has been taken on as the project’s name.

Mr Dixon said he hoped to return to Tanzania to paint Featherstale, and take part in a fundraising trek up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Film of the trip will be shown at a ‘conversation with’ event at Outlaws Yacht Club on Wednesday at 7pm, featuring Mr Dixon, Sen-One and filmaker Neil Kemp, from Pontefract. Artwork will be on sale.