Art students win place in law firm’s new city centre offices

Walker Morris has announced the 12 winning Leeds Arts University students who will see their designs brought to life in the law firm’s new building when it moves this summer.

As part of its continued investment in the arts, the law firm launched a competition, in partnership with Leeds Arts University, to commission 13 pieces of artwork for its new offices on Wellington Street.

Students from across the University’s courses were challenged to design a piece of art with a ‘distinctive’ theme to reflect the Firm’s reputation.

The winning students, who will each receive a commission, are: Aderice Palmer-Jones (BA (Hons) Illustration), Alexandra Horton (BA (Hons) Animation), Caitlin Hall (BA (Hons) Photography), Cas Anderson (BA (Hons) Animation), Claire Tuton (BA (Hons) Visual Communication), Ethan Dodd Adkins (Foundation Diploma in Art & Design), Lili Rowe (Extended Diploma in Art & Design), Lily Windsor Walker (BA (Hons) Printed Textiles & Surface Pattern Design), Lucy Turner (BA (Hons) Printed Textiles & Surface Pattern Design), Marc Bratcher (MA Creative Practice), Oliver Wingard (BA (Hons) Illustration), Tamzin Jebson (Foundation Diploma in Art & Design).

The judges comprised: Elli Whitefoot (Leeds Arts University), Francesca Gueli-Parkin (Strive), Nick Ramshaw (Thompson Brand Partners and Trustee of Leeds Arts University), plus representatives from across Walker Morris including: David Smedley, (Chairman), Judith Pike (Partner), Caroline Black (Director of Marketing) and Lucy Elsom (Trainee).

David Smedley from Walker Morris commented: “Having seen some of the fantastic works previously produced by Leeds Arts University students we had high expectations - and they didn’t disappoint.

“We are delighted with the high quality and creativity of the entries which are all truly stunning and unique.

“We are a distinctive law firm and that is also a theme running throughout our new building. The winning designs undoubtedly resonate with that theme and will create a working environment to be proud of.

“We are privileged to be able to embark on this innovative partnership with Leeds Arts University and its students.

“This collaboration reinforces our long-history of supporting art at every level; from primary school with our annual Children’s Calendar Competition, to supporting major exhibitions of the Masters.”

Andrew Jones, Head of Careers, Employability and Enterprise at Leeds Arts University added: “It’s been great working with Walker Morris LLP on this brief.

“It was well received by students across many of our courses, providing an excellent opportunity for their talents to be recognised in a professional setting. We look forward to seeing their work in situ later this year.”