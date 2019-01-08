Art installation symbolises refugee crisis

Have your say

A unique new art installation featuring over 1,000 pairs of plaster caster feet symbolising the city’s multicultural communities is now on display in Leeds.

Critical Mass is a large-scale art installation featuring ‘feet’ made in workshops across Leeds and created by artist Eva Mileusnic.

The work is accompanied by a sound piece by Bob Birch and will be on display at Left Bank Leeds until January 20, 10am-4pm.

Eva said, “The whole project has been such an amazing experience, it’s been wonderful to collaborate with the public and for all of us to contribute to the creation of something on such a large-scale.

“This piece has been quite significant in my practice. From this experience, I can see I’ll continue to collaborate with others to make large-scale works.”

The installation references the global mass movement of people who have settled in the UK.

The piece offers a timely reflection on the current international refugee and migrant crisis.

To create the feet, Eva ran ‘pay as you feel’ plaster casting workshops at venues around Leeds during 2018.

Attendees from all walks of life learnt the basic plaster casting process and used rubber moulds, formed from vintage coblers’ lasts, to make their own pair.

The UK-based artist frequently explores themes of migration, memory and identity in her work.

She was born in England to Hungarian parents, who came to the UK after WWII. Eva often uses personal and cultural objects to reference the migrant experience.

Courtney Spencer, Director of Left Bank Leeds said: “We’re so excited to finally see this installation come together.”

The exhibition is free to attend, but visitors are asked to reserve a place via leftbankleeds.org.uk/events