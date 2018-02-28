‘Arrive early’ plea to Leeds Rhinos fans

LEEDS Rhinos fans are being urged to arrive early for the side’s eagerly-awaited return to action at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Weather permitting, the Rhinos will take on Catalans Dragons on Friday night (March 2) in the first major event at the ground since work began on a £40m redevelopment programme.

The stadium’s head of customer experience, Sian Jones, said: “The fans can help us massively if they arrive early, especially those going into the new North Stand. We will have lots of staff on hand to help out.”

Turnstiles will open at 5.30pm on Friday ahead of the Super League fixture’s 7.45pm kick-off.