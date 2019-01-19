Arrests made during clashes at 'yellow vest' protest in Leeds

Have your say

Arrests have been made during disorder at a so-called 'yellow vest' protest in Leeds today (Saturday).

There have been chaotic scenes in the city centre as protesters tried to make their way to their meeting place near the BBC building, opposite Leeds bus station.

Dozens of of people, including anti-fascist groups, had already gathered for counter demonstration in St Peter's Square.

The arriving protesters, many dressed in high-visibility jackets and waving Union Jack flags, began assembling at around noon.

There was noisy chanting as the two groups faced each other on either side of busy passing traffic.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are responding to an ongoing demonstration in Leeds city centre today. A number of arrests have been made."

