Arrests made after ladders used to access Leeds property

Police have arrested two males after they used ladders to gain entry to a Leeds property through an open first floor window.

Officers arrived at the property, in the Farsely area of Leeds, this morning (Tuesday) and arrested the two men as they were leaving with keys to the occupant's vehicle.

A spokesperson said on Facebook: "Please be aware during warm weather when leaving windows open overnight, use window locks where possible and set house alarms.

"Please put valuables away in a safe place which includes car keys.

"Don’t leave valuables like car keys, mobile phones, money etc on show near open windows."