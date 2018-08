A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Pontefract in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 2.40am, Thursday, August 23, to reports of a man found with injuries at a property on South Baileygate.

The 45-year-old male was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 39-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries remain ongoing and a scene remains in place.