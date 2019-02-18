Arrest made after Holbeck man taken to hospital with facial injuries

Have your say

Police have made an arrest after a man was assaulted and taken to hospital on Sunday.

Officers were called to Recreational Terrace in Holbeck at 9am to reports of an attack.

A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of wounding and has been released under investigation.

Part of the road was cordoned off yesterday as forensics officers investigated an address on Recreational Terrace.

Enquiries remain ongoing by Leeds CID.

