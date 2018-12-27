Arrest after ‘sexual assault’ reported in Holbeck, Leeds

Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault after a teenage woman was found in distress.

Police said they were called after the 19-year-old was found in the Holbeck area of Leeds just after 7am today (Thursday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 7.05am this morning a member of the public reported finding a distressed woman in the vicinity of Shafton Lane, Holbeck.

“The 19-year-old reported being the victim of a serious sexual assault and enquiries identified a scene at a nearby house.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”