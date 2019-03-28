Arrest after large fight involving gang of youths with weapons in Woodlesford, Leeds

Police have arrested one person after a large fight on Leeds Road in Woodlesford on Wednesday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident involved multiple youths fighting with weapons.

In a post on Facebook, West Yorkshire Police Leeds South said they received a number of calls about the incident.

One male was arrested for a number of offences and was carrying a knife at the time of arrest. He has since been released under investigation.

- > Man killed in industrial accident at Paul White greeting card factory in Leeds

The force warned parents to know where their children were going and why following the shocking incident.

The statement continued: "To all parents, please be mindful of knowing where your child is going, who they are going with and for what purpose.

"Ensure that for their safety and for safety of others that they do not carry knives."

Police have said that from Thursday evening through to the weekend there will be increased patrols in and around the Rothwell and Woodlesford area.

Anyone has any information in relation to the incident is asked to call 101 and quote log number 1550 from 27/03/19.