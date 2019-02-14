Armley murder victim named as 40-year-old woman

The victim of Tuesday's murder in Armley has been named following formal identification of her body.

Sarah Henshaw, 40, was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building on Athlone Grove after police were called to the property at 9.42am on Tuesday February 11.

The Redcourt apartments in Armley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries received in a fall from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House shortly after 10am that morning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

Sarah Henshaw

“This is clearly a very difficult time for Sarah’s family and we are doing everything we can to support them and keep them fully updated on the investigation.

“The man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in a stable condition in hospital with injuries that are serious but are not believed to be life threatening. He is under police guard and it is likely that he will need to remain in hospital for some time yet.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything in the area of the Redcourt apartments in Athlone Grove, Armley, at any point over the time leading up to when Sarah was found on Tuesday morning.

“We are also still keen to hear from anyone who specifically saw the man falling from the footbridge over the A64 near Quarry House or who saw him on the bridge prior to that. We have already spoken to a number of people who saw him injured in the carriageway.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pettywood.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111