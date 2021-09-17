Armley Gyratory incident: Police close major Leeds road during rush hour over safety concerns for man on footbridge
Police have been called out to a busy road in Armley after safety concerns were raised for a man on a bridge.
The man was seen on the wrong side of the railings on a footbridge over Canal Street, shortly after 7.40am.
The road was closed in both directions as police, firefighters and paramedics were called out to help.
Officers talked to the man and brought him to safety shortly after 9am.
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 10:36
Police statement: Man brought to safety from footbridge
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.40am today, police were called to Canal Street, Armley, where a man was on the wrong side of the railings of a footbridge over the road.
“Emergency services attended and a road closure was put in place while officers engaged with the man to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
“The man was brought to safety shortly after 9am and the road was reopened.”
The road has now reopened to traffic - but residual delays remain
Buses delayed by up to 30 minutes
Major delays across Leeds city centre
Police close Canal Street in both directions causing heavy traffic near Armley Gyratory
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this breaking incident.