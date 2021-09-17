Armley Gyratory incident: Police called to bridge over Canal Street as man seen on wrong side of railings
Police have been called out to a busy road in Armley after safety concerns were raised for a man on a bridge.
The man was seen on the wrong side of the railings on a footbridge over Canal Street, shortly after 7.40am.
The road was closed in both directions as police, firefighters and paramedics were called out to help.
Officers talked to the man and brought him to safety shortly after 9am.
The road has now reopened.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 7.40am today, police were called to Canal Street, Armley, where a man was on the wrong side of the railings of a footbridge over the road.
"Emergency services attended and a road closure was put in place while officers engaged with the man to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
"The man was brought to safety shortly after 9am and the road was reopened."
