Armley gas leak: Road closures still in place

Repair teams are still working on a damaged gas main in Armley and Hawksworth today.

The area around the broken pipeline was cordoned off after it was damaged by a third party.

Road in Leeds closed after gas main damaged

Teams are working today in the Armley and Hawksworth areas to excavate and repair the mains.

Road closures will remain in place remain between the junction of Raynville Road and the junction of Wyther Lane in Armley and at the junction of Hawkswood View and Hawkswood Avenue along Lea Farm Road.

Gareth Mills from Northern Gas Networks said:

“This is a complex operation and our teams continue to work hard around clock to resolve the issue with work continuing into tomorrow.

“We’d like to remind those traveling to work that the road closures will remain in place and ask them to consider alternative routes.

“We’re making good progress and thank customers for their ongoing co-operation and patience.”

Engineers began repairing a medium pressure gas main damaged by a third party on August 10 in Armley.

Additional teams were brought in over the weekend after an issue with a medium pressure gas main near Lea Mount Farm.

Customers are able to use their gas supply as normal.

Anyone requiring extra help or assistance can contact the Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 (option 3) who will be happy to help.

To report a gas emergency call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.