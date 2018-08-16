Armistice 100: Water famine fears in Dewsbury and Leeds lad who stole £35

Dateline: August 16, 1918: Fears of a “water famine” in Dewsbury were reported on this day in 1918 after the Dewsbury and Heckmondwike Waterboard Works ordered the stopping of water from 1.30pm to 5am.

This put many factory owners in dire straits as they had commitments to the Ministry of Food and other departments.

Dyers were especially affected, as they used vast quantities of water. However, they were banned from taking water from the River Calder. Instead, water was obtained from neighbouring Morley, which had some reserves.

The paper also carried the story of Leeds teen Henry Fountain, then 16, who was summoned before magistrates in Dewsbury, where he was found guilty to obtaining £7 15s 3d by fraud.

It was said that the youth had engaged in “fraudulent debt collection” in the Leeds area.

Supt Barraclough said Fountain had formerly been in the employ of G Eddison, wholesale confectioner of Drighlington and the Leeds Laundry and collected sums on their behalf amounting to £35.

The court heard that since the previous Monday, Fountain had been “under the observation of the governor of Armley Gaol, with a view to his being sent for Borstal treatment” but the governor thought the youth was not criminally inclined, because he had previously been of good character.

It was said he earned as much as 20s a week at the laundry. Magistrates heard the boy’s father was a soldier in Italy and that he wanted to join the Navy. He was bound over to keep the peace for 12 months, the magistrate added he should join the Navy.