Armistice 100: Triplets from Burley sign up

Dateline: October 5, 1918: “An unusual incident has just taken place”, began the story on the pages of the Yorkshire Evening Post 100 years ago today.

It recounted the tale of triplets from Burley who enlisted for the Army at the same time and were accepted.

“Standing nearly six feet in height and proportionately broad, they should make a trio of splendid soldiers,” opined the article.

They hailed from a military family, their father being Thomas Colick, of 1, Beechwood Mount, Burley, 43, who enlisted in the Royal Garrison Artillery as a youth and served in the Boer War “escaping without injury save for an attack of fever”. His wife apparently went out with him as a lady’s maid to the wife of General Trotter and the three lads, who were the first children of the marriage were born in Capetown.

After leaving the Army, Mr Colick joined the Leeds Police Force, with whom he served for 14 years, during which time there were three more children, two boys and a girl. He even served in the First World War, serving three years before being discharged.

The triplets in question were John, James and Thomas, who joined the same unit as their father. Prior to joining, John and James were employed by Messrs Albrecht and Albrecht (Ltd), wholesale clothiers of Burmantofts. If you are a descendant of the family, we’d like to hear from you.

Meanwhile, in other news, a “further reduction” in the Leeds tram service was announced. This came via the Coal Controller, who appealed to them to “lessen their coal consumption” in the production of electricity by 18 per cent.

In Leeds, this was equivalent to 75 tons a week.