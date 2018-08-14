Armistice 100: Leeds munitions worker arrested after losing her travel cards

Dateline: August 14, 1918: On this day in 1918, the pages of the YEP were full of news of the war but there were also other stories demanding attention, some of which might not pass muster today.

One such was a warning against “green sickness”, which according to the article was related to anaemia and was a condition widely perceived to only affected “woman and girls.” It was all to do with a shortage of sugar and, in particular, “sweets”.

The article read: “The shortage of sugar in the household leads many girls to eat quantities of sweets but it is not the only cause. An unhealthy appetite that turns from substantial food and craves for sweetmeats and an unnatural diet is a well-known effect of anaemia, or ‘green sickness’, as it used to be called, from the unwholesome pallor of the face.”

It went on: “But it is a mistake to suppose that all anaemic people are pale. So it is to suppose that only women and girls are subject to anaemia…”

Another story related the bad luck of a Leeds munitions girl, Ivy Millward, of Belgrave Street, Camp Road, summoned for being in the possession of a rail permit unlawfully. A second woman, Mary E Belsham, of Harrow Street, Tong Road, was also summoned for allowing the first to be in possession of it.

It was said that on June 26, Millward became ill whilst at work and was taken home in an ambulance. She left her permit in the ambulance. When she went back to work on June 28, Belsham saw her and, having already gone through the gate, dropped her permit from a bridge for her friend to use.

She was intercepted and arrested.

The Ministry of Munitions regarded the offence as serious.

Magistrates reserved their verdict for a fortnight to allow further investigations.