Armed robbers target pawnbrokers near Tesco in Leeds

Armed robbers have struck at a pawnbrokers in Seacroft this morning.

Police are still speaking to witnesses to establish descriptions of the three robbers, who are thought to have been armed with hammers and crowbars.

The incident occurred at 10.20am on Saturday at a pawnbrokers near Tesco in the Seacroft Green Shopping Centre.

The shop is located between JD Sports and Subway.

It is not yet known if the robbery is being linked to several other similar crimes to have taken place in Leeds during the past month.

On December 13, three men armed with knives burst into Pizza Express on Street Lane in Roundhay shortly after staff had closed up for the night. Cash was taken.

On December 17, The Regent pub in Chapel Allerton was targeted in a horrifying robbery in which three men wielded a samurai sword and threatened staff before stealing cash and a charity box.

The next day McDonald's off York Road in Killingbeck was robbed while a security van was collecting takings just after 8am.

And on December 19 a petrol station on Wetherby Road in Shadwell was robbed of cash and cigarettes.

On December 21, a McColl's store on South Parkway in Seacroft was targeted.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police are investigating following an armed robbery at a business in Seacroft Shopping Centre, Leeds, which occurred at around 10.20am this morning (Saturday, 29 December). Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this robbery or with information which could help the investigation is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180650106."