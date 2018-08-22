Armed police arrest allegedly escaped prisoner in Leeds after more than year on run

A prisoner who has allegedly been on the run for more than a year was arrested in Leeds.

Shaun Walmsley, who was serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years, is alleged to have escaped in February last year when two men allegedly armed with a knife and a gun confronted guards outside Aintree University Hospital during a visit from HMP Walton.

Walmsley was arrested after armed officers stopped a car in Harehills yesterday.

The 29-year-old has been charged with escape from lawful custody and is due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court this morning.

He was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Anthony Duffy in Merseyside.