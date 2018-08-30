Armed officers called to Leeds housing estate after 'man seen with handgun'

Have your say

Armed officers descended on a street in Osmondthorpe after worried residents told police they had seen a man with a gun.

The incident took place outside a house on Rookwood Road, Osmondthorpe, on Tuesday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 4.45pm on Tuesday police received a report of a man with what appeared to be a handgun making threats outside an address in Rookwood Road, Osmondthorpe, following an earlier altercation.

"Armed officers were sent to the scene and a 38-year-old man was arrested from a nearby address on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

"A gas=powered BB gun was recovered during a subsequent search of the property.

"The arrested man was later released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries."

