Are you a secret millionaire? These Yorkshire estates have still not been claimed

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance needs to be claimed from the government and it could be owed to you.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 65 unclaimed estates with links to Yorkshire and Leeds.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as owner-less property. This is called 'Bona Vacantia'. This is then known as the person's 'estate' and can range in value from very little to potentially millions.

However, if nobody comes forward to claim this estate then the money could disappear into the government's accounts. But, you could be entitled to a share of the deceased person's property, or estate, if you're a relative.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate: Husband, wife or civil partner; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on; mother or father; brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews); half brothers or sisters or their children; grandparents; uncles and aunts or their children; half uncles and aunts or their children.

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money. It's at this point you might have to prove you're related but it could prove worth your while. To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department.

This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc. Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Leeds area. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

All were born or died in Leeds or West Yorkshire.

Hilda Clarke. Born in May 1909 in Leeds. She died in May 2000 in Brighton.

Irene Hudson. Born in August 1924 in Leeds. She died in December 2001 in Leeds.

Jesse James Woodson. Born in August 1930 in Scarborough. Died in October 2007 in Leeds.

John Thomas Kirk. Born in August 1945 in Leeds. Died in September October in Hackney, London.

David Anthony Shapley. Borin in February 1940 in Leeds. Died in January 2007 in South Kensington, London.

Alice Maud Stanton. Born in October 1899 in Leeds. Died in June 1992 in Leeds.

Stanley Peter Walker. Born June 1936 in Leeds. Died in May 2000 in Shropshire.

Christopher John Weave. Born in December 1945 in Leeds. Died in January 2018 in Stevenage.

Dorothy Wood. Born in May 1921 in Leeds. Died in February 2002 in Wells--Next-The-Sea.

Gerard Piercey. Born in November 1934 in Bingley. Died in March 2007 in Bingley.

Charles Sedgewick. Born in July 1922 in West Yorkshire. Died in August 1992 in Bradford.

Annie Speight, formerly Braithwaite. Born in November 1916ArthurBlackman in West Yorkshire. Died in March 2008 in Bradford.

Jean Wormald. Born in March 1931 in West Yorkshire. Died in January 2018 in Wakefield.

Gregory Anderson. Born in July 1949 in Yorkshire. Died in January 2012 in Leeds.

Cyril Armitage. Born in October 1924 in Yorkshire. Died in January 2014 in Ilkley.

Michael Kenneth Arnold. Born in Yorkshire in January 1944. Died in July 2006 in Lewisham, London.

Arthur Blackman. Born April 1927 in Yorkshire. Died in July 2002 in Folkstone.

Norman Bradley. Born in August 1922 in Yorkshire. Died in November 1990 in Bradford.

Alan Cooper. Born in June 1931 in Yorkshire. Died in January 1993 in Croydon, London.

Anthony Paul Daniels. Born in February 1938 in Yorkshire. Died in October 1986 in Brighton.

Mary Dockerty. Born in April 2004 in Yorkshire. Died in January 1997 in Cambridgeshire.

George Ducker. Born January 1923 in Yorkshire. Died in February 2006 in York.

Sarah Hartley. Unknown date of birth in Yorkshire. Died in November 1997 in Leeds.

James Terence Hicks. Born in October 1942 in Yorkshire. Died in October 2010 in Woolwich, London.

Phyllis May Hindle. Born in April 1916 in Yorkshire. Died in February 2012 in Steyning.

David Michael Humphreys. Born in October 1954 in Yorkshire. Died in December 2016 in Scarborough.

James Irvin. Born in Yorkshire in on an unknown date. Died in August 1995 in High Wycombe.

Anne Joyce. Born in Yorkshire in August 1913. Died in September 1999 in Whetstone, London

John George Kennedy. Born in Yorkshire in April 1928. Died in February 2001 in Stoke Newington, London.

Leslie Kenyon. Born in Yorkshire in May 1917. Died in December 2005 in Nottingham.

Robert Kerridge. Born in Yorkshire in April 1912. Died in May 1992 in Burpham.

Millie Agnes McCallum. Born in Yorkshire in December 1910. Died in November 2003 in Edgbaston.

Elsie Spur. Born in Yorkshire in May 1905. Died in October 1992 in Camden, London.

Florence Turner. Born in September 1900 in Yorkshire. Died in November 1989 in Wakefield.

Irene White. Born in November 1095 in Yorkshire. Died in April 1993 in Ealing, London.

Margaret Wilkinson. Born in June 1927 in Yorkshire. Died in April 2003 in Bridlington.

George Cecil Cordingley. Born in April 1920 in Bradford. Died in January 2012 in Shipley.

Diana Ruth Davies. Born in August 1941 in Bradford. Died in July 2012 in Boston.

Nellie Derham. Born in 1910 in Bradford. Died in April 2000 in Ilkley.

Peter Alan Field. Born in 1950 in Bradford. Died in February 2005 in Bradford.

Sheila Gill. Born in January 1948 in Bradford. Died in October 2017 in Bradford.

Roman Hododryga. Born in February 1950 in Bradford. Died in April 2005 in Bradford.

Mary Howley. Born in September 1903 in Bradford. Died in February 1990 in Bradford.

James McReynold. Born in July 1925 in Bradford. Died in August 2005 in Shipley.

John Pennington. Born in March 1902 in Bradford. Died in October 1997 in Bradford.

Arthur Smith. Born in June 1923 in Bradford. Died in February 1998 in Bradford.

George Smith. Born in March 1961 in Bradford. Died in August 2006 in Bradford.

Phillip Smith. Born in October 1957 in Bradford. Died in May 2017 in Barnsley.

Leonard Watkins. Born in July 1943 in Bradford. Died in January 2013 in Bradford.

George Wilkinson. Born in November 1918 in Bradford. Died in November 2004 in Bradford.

Wendy Barker. Born in June 1948 in Bradford. Died in May 2014 in Bradford.

Eliza Ann Bray. Born in May 1898 in Wakefield. Died in March 1998 in Wakefield.

Mary Ena Robinson. Born in September 1912 in Wakefield. Died in Novbember 2006 in Wakefield.

Raymond Sharrat. Born in November 1921 in Wakefield. Died in July 1991 in Wakefield.

Stefan Smith. Born in September 1952 in Wakefield. Died in December 2004 in Huddersfield.

Patrick Kelly. Born in May 1927 in Huddersfield. Died in January 2008 in Halifax.

Sandra Mary Paget. Born in March 1939 in Huddersfield. Died in May 2004 in Frome.

Richard Smith Wilkinson. Born in November 1958 in Huddersfield. Died in December 2009 in Halifax.

Petter Walter Butterworth. Born in 1960 in Halifax. Died in January 2003 in Todmorden.

Isobel Eileen Keer. Born in December 1905 in Halifax. Died in July 1999 in Brighouse.

John Patrick McCarthy. Born in February 1921 in Ireland. Died in July 1993 in Halifax.

Anna Majczak. Born in November 1921 in Ukraine. Died in June 2006 in Leeds.