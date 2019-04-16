Some of the worst cases of bad parking in Leeds have been revealed.

Are these the worst examples of bad parking in Leeds?

These are the photos you sent in of some of the worst examples of parking in Leeds.

Drivers parked on pavements, double yellows and cars abandoned in car parks, these are just some of the most flagrant examples you sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post of poor parking. Have you seen some dodgy drivers and pretty perilous parking? Send in your photos to yorkshire.digital@jpress.co.uk or join the Leeds Crime Facebook Group.

This van driver's clearly need to give his highway code another read, blocking the pavement and parking on double yellows.
There are plenty of offenders in this picture and none of them seem to have noticed the double yellow lines.
This driver hasn't been considerate towards any pedestrians that may want to use the pavement.
Taken on the Ring Road in Lower Wortley, this driver could have caused some traffic issues.
