Drivers parked on pavements, blocking cycle paths and covering pedestrian crossings, these are just some of the most flagrant examples you sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post of poor parking. Have you seen some dodgy drivers and pretty perilous parking? Send in your photos to yorkshire.digital@jpress.co.uk or join the Leeds Crime Facebook Group.



This driver is confused over which vehicle he is driving. Taken on York Road opposite Seacroft Hospital. Photo: Lisa Brown

This driver left little room to manoeuvre for the car behind. Photo: Adele Bradley Rowntree

There is a notice on the wall saying that this is a no parking are apart from emergency vehicles. Taken outside flats in Cottingley Hall, South Leeds. Photo: Richard Lilric Ward

Parked on a pedestrian crossing and over a dropped kerb. Taken on Rawdon High Street. Photo: Stephen Morton

