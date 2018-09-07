Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield: What the set list will be and what time will they be on stage

Have your say

Earlier this year, Arctic Monkeys released a new album named Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and they are now hitting the road performing at a range of UK venues, before heading to the US.

The band will go to Manchester, London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Dublin and Newcastle, with tickets for the tour selling out in a matter of minutes.

Arctic Monkeys will head to their hometown of Sheffield on September 18-19 and 21- 22.

Here’s everything you need to know about their Sheffield concerts, including key times, the set list and the supporting act.

Where will the concert take place?

The four Sheffield concerts will take place at the Fly DSA Arena, with The Lemons Twigs joining them during their tour.

Who will be the supporting act?

The Lemon Twigs consists of two brothers, Brian and Michael D’Addario from Hicksville, Long Island.

They released their debut album Do Hollywood last year, which features the singles These Words, As Long As We’re Together and I Wanna Prove To You.

The siblings have played together from a young age and alternate between writing credits, lead vocals and instruments.

What time will the Arctic Monkeys concert start?

Doors for all of the Sheffield concerts will open at 6.30pm, with performances then set to begin at 7.30pm.

Arctic Monkeys set list

The band will be performing various classics, alongside hits from their new album.

The following set list was played by the band at the first gig of their UK tour at Manchester Arena on September 6.

1. Four out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out Of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. 505

7. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

8. Do Me A Favour

9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

10. Dancing Shoes

11. One Point Perspective

12. Cornerstone

13. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

14. Knee Socks

15. Batphone

16. Do I Wanna Know?

17. Pretty Visitors

18. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Encore:

19. Star Treatment

20. Arabella

21. R U Mine?