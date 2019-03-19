APPLY NOW: £33,000 giveaway for Projects That Matter in Leeds City Region

A £33,000 giveaway has been launched to award up to £5,000 to worthy individual learning and skills ideas in and around Leeds.

Crowdfunder has teamed up with Legal & General for The Projects That Matter: Leeds City Region campaign.

It aims to find meaningful projects across the region that will make a difference to the area’s local communities, by helping people to learn and gain new skills.

But hurry. Applications must be made by this Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10.30am.

APPLY HERE: To be in with a chance of receiving up to £5,000 entrants should head to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/projects-that-matter-leeds-city-region and simply say, in no more than 100 words, what their project is all about and why and how it meets the campaign criteria.

To be eligible, entrants must demonstrate they are:

* Based in the Leeds City Region and/or benefit local communities in the Leeds City Region (incl. Barnsley; Bradford; Calderdale; Craven; Harrogate; Kirklees; Leeds; Selby; Wakefield; York),

* Have a primary focus on education and helping people to learn and gain new skills.

The successful entrants - to be announced announced on Friday, March 29 - will also receive coaching support and marketing advice from Crowdfunder to help create and promote their crowdfunding campaigns.

They will be encouraged to go live with their Crowdfunder on Monday, April 29, 2019 - with the match-funding available based on a first-come first-served basis, until the total pot of £33,000 is gone.

Legal & General’s investment in Leeds stands at more than £600m over the last few years with major urban regeneration projects and the delivery of housing, social care and infrastructure.

They include the redevelopment of Headingley Cricket Stadium, construction of a city centre Build-to-Rent scheme, a modular housing factory and the Thorpe Park Leeds major urban regeneration scheme.