An appeal has been made for help trace to the relatives of a 63-year-old man who has died.

Malcolm Kaye, of Lowerhouses, Huddersfield, died on July 31 of natural causes.

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Kaye, who was from the Hall Cross Road area of the town, is believed to have had two daughters.

Anyone with information about his next of kin is asked to call Coroner’s Officer Victoria Delday on 01274 376772.