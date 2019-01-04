Appeal to trace missing Huddersfield girl Sophie Dearnley

An appeal has been launched for help to trace a missing 15-year-old who has not been seen since New Year's eve.

Sophie Dearnley, from Huddersfield, was reported missing on December 31 and has links to the Manchester area, West Yorkshire Police said.

Police image

A police spokesman said: "She is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build. She wears glasses and has long hair, which was last seen crimped and in a ponytail.

"When she was last seen, Sophie was wearing white lace up trainers, black leggings and a black crop top with Adidas in large white writing across the front.

"She was wearing a dark navy blue waist-length jacket with a brown, furry hood, and was carrying a small, black bag with a black woven strap."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting log number 1330 of December 31.