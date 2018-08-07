Appeal to trace missing Holmfirth woman Denise Bristol

An urgent appeal has been launched to track down a missing woman who has a medical condition.

Police in Kirklees are appealing for help to track down Denise Bristol, 39, of Holmfirth.

She was last seen at her home on Field Road yesterday evening (Monday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

"She is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, with black hair and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe.

"Denise was also wearing a chequered blue and white shirt, black shoes and a black baseball cap with a computer game controller motif."

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call police on 101.

