Coroners are appealing for help to find any relatives of a Leeds man who recently died.

Paul Moody, of Parkfield Row, south Leeds, died on Tuesday.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

He was well known to Leeds city centre as he used to socialise in the area.

Anyone with information about the relatives of Mr Moody is asked to contact John Bracewell at the Coroner’s Office on 01924 292301.