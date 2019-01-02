Appeal to find relatives of Bradford man after death at home

Have your say

Police have issued an appeal in their search for relatives of a man from Bradford who has died.

Trevor Offless, 65, died on December 28 at his home in James Street.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said.

However, coroner's officers have today (Wednesday) appealed for family members of Mr Offless to come forward.

Police said it is believed that he could have had two sisters and a brother.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01274 373721.