Appeal to find 12-year-old boy missing from his Wakefield home
Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old boy who is believed to still be in the Wakefield area.
Charlie Wilson is missing from home in Normanton which was reported shortly after 6pm yesterday (Saturday, November 18). However, a sighting of him was reported at around 10pm yesterday in the South Kirkby area. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and black trousers.
Anyone with information should contact police by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1375 of November 18.