Appeal to find 12-year-old boy missing from his Wakefield home

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old boy who is believed to still be in the Wakefield area.
By Nick Frame
Published 19th Nov 2023, 13:16 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 13:16 GMT
Charlie Wilson is missing from home in Normanton which was reported shortly after 6pm yesterday (Saturday, November 18). However, a sighting of him was reported at around 10pm yesterday in the South Kirkby area. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and black trousers.

Anyone with information should contact police by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1375 of November 18.

