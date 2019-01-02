Appeal receives 75,000 donations

Central england Cooperative has thanked its customers and members in Yorkshire after over 75,000 items were donated to its Christmas Food Bank appeal.

The retailer hosted a special five-week appeal in an effort to bring a little festive cheer and provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis. The donations it received helped to create over 30,000 meals for people in need in the local area.

Colleagues at food stores across the area used already strong connections with local food bank providers to encourage people to drop off one or more items – resulting in an amazing response. Over 15,000 items a week were donated, quickly reaching the incredible total of 75,000, allowing food parcels to be created and distributed in time for Christmas

Martyn Cheatle, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said: “We have all been amazed by the fantastic response to our Christmas Food Bank appeal in Yorkshire. We are proud to be able to support the great work of local food banks during the festive season and throughout the year.

“We all want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated, not just to the Christmas Food Bank appeal, but our year round food bank collections. The generosity and support on show throughout 2018 has helped make a major difference to people from all walks of life.

“We now want to ask people to continue to support our food banks during 2019 so we can keep providing vital donations to good causes that can really make a positive impact on those in need.”