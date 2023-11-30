An urgent appeal has been launched for help finding a missing woman from Leeds.

Seada Habib, 26, was last seen at her home address in Adel at around 4.30pm on November 26.

She is described as an Asian female of small build with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a traditional dress and speaks little English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Seada to get in touch, Police are concerned for her safety.