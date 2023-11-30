Appeal issued for help finding woman from Adel, Leeds, who 'speaks little English'
An urgent appeal has been launched for help finding a missing woman from Leeds.
Seada Habib, 26, was last seen at her home address in Adel at around 4.30pm on November 26.
She is described as an Asian female of small build with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a traditional dress and speaks little English.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Seada to get in touch, Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat facility.