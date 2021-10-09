The incident took place on Aireworth Street at about 1.44pm on Friday October 8 when a DAF HGV was in collision with a woman crossing at a zebra crossing.

West Yorkshire Police say the collision took place on the vehicle’s nearside as it moved off, having previously been stationary at the crossing to let other pedestrians pass.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not believed to be life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a collision at Keighley.

Anyone who saw the collision, the lorry before the incident, or who has dashcam footage of what took place is asked to contact PC 137 Good at the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 0893 of October 8.