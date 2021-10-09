Appeal for witnesses after woman is in collision with HGV at zebra crossing in West Yorkshire
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a collision with a HGV in West Yorkshire.
The incident took place on Aireworth Street at about 1.44pm on Friday October 8 when a DAF HGV was in collision with a woman crossing at a zebra crossing.
West Yorkshire Police say the collision took place on the vehicle’s nearside as it moved off, having previously been stationary at the crossing to let other pedestrians pass.
She was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not believed to be life threatening.
Anyone who saw the collision, the lorry before the incident, or who has dashcam footage of what took place is asked to contact PC 137 Good at the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 0893 of October 8.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.