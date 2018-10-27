Appeal for missing Dewsbury man, 48

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a missing man from Dewsbury.

Alan Mitton, aged 48, was last seen on Friday afternoon around 3pm in the town.

He is described as 5ft 10ins, stocky build, with short brown hair and a slight beard.

He was last seen wearing a long blue coat, blue jeans, grey hoody and brown shoes. He had a dark coloured shoulder bag and was carrying a red travel mug.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

He was seen by a work colleague in Leeds yesterday and is believed to be travelling to Manchester by train.

Anyone with any information about Alan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1143 of 26 October.