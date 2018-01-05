Appeal after items of 'great sentimental value' stolen

Have your say

Police are appealing for help tracing a "distinctive" bag containing items of great sentimental value.

It was stolen when its owner left it unattended as she went back into her house on Old Run Road, Hunslet to get her keys around 7.15am yesterday.

It contained USB type memory sticks containing photographs of a recently deceased family member and paperwork relating to them as well as a tablet computer.

The stolen bag is described as a peachy orange, leather briefcase-style, large bag.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101.