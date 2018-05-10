Appeal after cockapoo puppies found in ‘terrible state’ in Leeds

The RSPCA is appealing for information after three puppies were found in a “terrible state” in Leeds.

The cockapoo pups, thought to be aged about eight weeks old, were discovered by a member of the public on a bridle path off Deerstone Ridge in Wetherby on Sunday morning.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker said: “As well as being very scared, these poor puppies were in a terrible physical state.

“All of them are thin and have extensive hair loss and scabby, reddened and sore skin and tests have now revealed they have sarcoptic mange.

“They were taken straight to a vets in Leeds where they were looked after for three days and have now been transferred to RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham & District branch animal centre where they’ll be given all the TLC they need.

“They are feeling a whole lot better but have a long road ahead of them I’m afraid.”

He added: “Sarcoptic mange is a very contagious condition that causes a great deal of suffering to the dogs who get it and I am extremely concerned that the puppies’ mum could also have it, and any other dogs at the location too.”

Two of the puppies are female and have been named Olive and Emmy while the third, a male, has been named Gus.

Anyone with information is asked to ring the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.