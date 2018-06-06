App gets star billing from Leeds-based firm

Leeds-based digital agency Headland is creating new jobs following the development of an innovative app.

Headland’s Payzu app is designed to streamline the billing and payment process for people who still prefer to pay for utilities and other services on receipt of a monthly or quarterly bill rather than by direct debit.

Headland managing director Ken Heptonstall said: “Utility companies have very significant annual print and postage costs associated with bill generation, which continue to grow and grow.

“Payzu has the potential to make this cost a thing of the past, while still delivering regular bills and generating payments.

“It will allow companies to electronically deliver bills to customers who will be able to view and pay them quickly and easily – and its opt-in couldn’t be simpler.

“Customers will see a new option on their paper bill and can follow the link or scan the QR code to download their own free, personalised app onto either their Apple or android device.”

The four jobs being created by Headland are all technical and business development roles that will be based in Leeds.