Apartment and hotel plan granted at side of Leeds Kirkgate Market

A new scheme to revamp the area around Victoria Gate is one step closer, after permission was granted for a six-storey apart-hotel to flank the side of Leeds Market.

The development on George Street will feature a mix of residential and hotel accommodation, with 126 units in total. The proposals also include nine ground floor commercial units.

Members of Leeds City Council’s plans panel unanimously supported the application.

Coun Dan Cohen (Con) said: “I love some of the small details, we talk about how a development can absolutely lift an area – this is a superb example.”

The development will see demolition of long-standing buildings to make way for the new, as the site is currently occupied by 1930s and 1980s shops and offices. A report by Leeds City Council officers claims: “These are outdated and out of proportion both with the scale of the adjacent market building and the new Victoria Gate development opposite.”

The report adds: “George Street has seen significant changes in the last couple of years since the completion of Victoria Gate. The northern side is populated with some of the best modern architectural expressions in the city and the southern side now represents an opportunity to finish the street with a building which is also of high quality.

“The uses proposed will assist in bringing life and vibrancy to this part of the city centre, which would also benefit Kirkgate Market.”. The application is backed by Leeds Civic Society as allows the market building to dominate.