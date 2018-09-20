Another great year for beloved Bramley Baths

Have your say

Supporters of Bramley Baths have been praised during the social enterprise’s annual general meeting.

Members of the Broad Lane facility’s board attended the meeting on Tuesday night.

After a clip showed photos of people enjoying the baths, chairman of trustees John Battle gave an introduction to attendees.

He said: “The real reason we are here tonight is to keep the show on the road, if you like.

“We are a social enterprise run by the whole community, which is really the volunteers that make up the board, but also the staff that we employ, the supporters, the friends that keep the whole thing moving in a way that’s developed that we would have never imagined.”

Earlier this year, the baths appointed Sue Stones as its new chief executive after Tracy Basu stepped down.

Sue is a former general manager of Harvey Nichols in Briggate.