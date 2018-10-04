Another close encounter! Vinnie Jones and Paul Gascoigne set to be reunited on stage in Leeds

He has a special place in the affections of Leeds United fans thanks to his part in the club’s unforgettable promotion-winning campaign of 1989/90.

But, across the wider footballing world, Vinnie Jones is perhaps best known for the famous photograph showing him adopting a very hands-on approach to the job of marking Paul Gascoigne.

Now, 30 years on from that photo being taken, Vinnie and Gazza are set to be reunited on stage for an ‘evening with’ event in Leeds.

And organisers today said fans heading to the bash – happening at the New Dock venue next to the Royal Armouries on Thursday, November 8 – can expect an occasion to remember.

Sarah Bell, from Leicester-based events firm KONG, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We’re extremely excited to host An Evening with Paul Gascoigne and Vinnie Jones in one of Leeds’s best event spaces.

“The night will see the two reminisce over old stories and plans for the future. One thing is for sure, the two stars have a handful of memories to relay.”

The classic photo of Vinnie grabbing Gazza in an extremely personal place was taken in February 1988, while they were playing for Wimbledon and Newcastle United respectively.

Speaking recently to talkSPORT radio about the incident, the former midfield hardman-turned-film star described how he “snapped” after convincing himself he was about to be shown up by his Geordie opponent, who at the time was making a name for himself as one of the finest young talents in English football.

Vinnie told the station: “I thought, ‘I could be the laughing stock of this game. What if he scores four goals, what if he runs riot?’.

“Something snapped in me. I stretched in the dressing room and I am building up and building up and I thought, ‘when I see him, I’m going to kill him’.”

Tickets for the New Dock event – which will be hosted by Geoff Shreeves from Sky Sports – are priced £40 or £80, while a limited number of VIP tables for 10 are available for £900.

Vinnie signed for Leeds in the summer of 1989 and by September the following year he was on his way to Sheffield United.

In between times, though, he became the king of the Kop at Elland Road and will forever enjoy cult hero status as a member of the team that brought top-flight football back to LS11 after a gap of eight years.

Vinnie, who had the Leeds badge tattooed on his ankle after the club won the old Second Division title in 1990, has described joining the Whites as the best move he ever made.