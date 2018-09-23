Andrew Cooper: Autumn...brought to you by LeedsBID

As we hit the autumn months head on, a bumper crop of events, activities, and launches will be exploding across Leeds.

From new retail and hospitality training and business updates, to internationally acclaimed music events, the city will be awash with activity brought to you by LeedsBID in collaboration with key partners.

‘Made Up Leeds’ the city’s first-ever cosmetics festival, hits Leeds this coming weekend (September 29-30). This inclusive, city-wide festival involves some of the biggest names in the city’s retail scene including John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, the Merrion Centre, St John’s Centre and The Light, supported by LeedsBID, and features more than 110 individual offers from 90 cosmetics stores, franchises, restaurants and bars.

Television favourite, Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, heads up the glamorous line-up which also includes British makeup artist and columnist Ruby Hammer MBE, who co-founded Ruby & Millie makeup, Love Island stars Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane, plus hair stylist and E4’s Body Fixers star Danny Richo. Simply sign up at www.madeupleeds.co.uk to get a ‘Glamour Passport’ and goody bag which can be picked up at collection points across the city centre.

Ambition:Leeds is the new centre for retail and hospitality training opening in the heart of Leeds in early October. Created in response to the recruitment and development needs of the city, the centre, with key investment from LeedsBID, Leeds City Council and Landsec, is the result of two years’ planning and research into the skills challenges faced by local businesses.

Ambition:Leeds brings together established and well-respected regional education partners to deliver retail and hospitality training under one roof.

Taught by experienced tutors, the programmes are designed for employees working in the retail and hospitality industries. We are inviting the city to come and join us for our Annual Showcase on October 11 at Leeds College of Music to find out more about the impact and improvement LeedsBID is bringing to Leeds and to hear about the innovative and exciting projects planned for the year ahead. Also on the agenda is live music performed by the supremely talented students of Leeds College of Music and an expert panel talking about LeedsBID initiatives and the wider role Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) are playing in shaping the future of town and city centres.

Later in the month all the big names from the radio and audio industry are coming to town for The Radio Academy’s national radio and audio event, Segue [Seg-way].

Back in Leeds for its second year, this two-day event brings together a host of major radio and audio brands with big industry names for a series of key-note speeches, masterclasses and networking opportunities.

Radiocentre will host a free ‘Tune In’ event with speakers including Bauer’s MD, Global’s Regional Creative Director, and Founder and MD of Radioplayer.

Also, on the bill is a keynote speech from Dr Yvonne Thompson CBE (a renowned industry figure and new chair of The Radio Academy), and a session looking at key LGBT moments in radio and music over the last 50 years.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.segueleeds.com

Segue then culminates in the glitz and glamour of the ARIAS (Audio & Radio Industry Awards) held on October 18 at First Direct Arena.

The ARIAS is unquestionably the most prestigious prize-giving ceremony in the UK radio industry, and Leeds is honoured to yet again be hosting it this October. What a busy few weeks – and that’s only October!

Keep up-to-date with LeedsBID’s plans and projects for the rest of the year and beyond @ leedsbid.co.uk

Andrew Cooper is Chief Executive, LeedsBid (Business Improvement District).