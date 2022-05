Anayah Khan was last seen leaving her home in Rothwell at 9am on Monday, May 30.

The 15-year-old is described as being of mixed race, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim to medium build, with long, straight black hair.

Anyone who has seen Anayah or who has any information about her movements or whereabouts since she was last seen is asked to contact the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anayah Khan.