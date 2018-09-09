An epic Disney quiz is coming to Leeds

Do you know your Mickey Mouse from your Mary Poppins?

Perhaps you class yourself as a bit of an expert in all things Disney animation or you can name every Toy Story character in under a minute.

If you think your Disney knowledge is second-to-none, then this quiz night in a popular Leeds bar is perfect for you.

The Pit in Chapel Allerton has a number of themed quiz nights and with a Disney one on the calendar, chorus' of hit song Let It Go are sure to be belted out.

The epic quiz is scheduled in for Thursday, September 27, with an 8pm start time.

So pull together your biggest Disney-loving friends and see if you are Leeds' biggest fans of Walt's work.