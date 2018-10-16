Amir Khan: Boxing champ visits Leeds hospice

Boxer Amir Khan proved to be a knock-out when he visited children and young people at Martin House Hospice yesterday.

The former Olympic boxer and world champion met with the youngsters and their families, many of whom were boxing fans, and signed photos for them as well as chatting to them about their treatment and answering questions.

Director of Care, Clair Holdsworth, said: “It was great for some of our young people, who have followed Amir’s boxing journey, to have the chance to meet him and chat about his career.

“Making memories is an important part of what we do at Martin House and today was certainly one that our young people will remember for a long time to come.”

The hospice in Wetherby has nine bedrooms and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for people up to the age of 30.