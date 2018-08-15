American diner chain Denny's could open in Leeds - if enough people want them to

Leeds could be set to welcome American restaurant chain Denny's to the city.

The American diner, which is famous for its pancakes and burgers, announced last year that they would be opening new restaurants at 10 UK locations in the coming years.

WIth the first alreasy open for business in Swansea, and the prospect of anothe roprning in Glasgow, that leaves eight locations still up for grabs.

And we think Leeds would be the perfect place to house a Denny's.

Denny's UK Twitter account tweeted to ask people to tell them their favourite shopping mall or retail park yesterday, prompting a raft of suggestions to come in from all over the UK.

Stephanie Ibson tweeted to say: "@whiteroseleeds is clearly the obvious choice!"

Bethany Ellis said: "pleeeeeeeeease @whiteroseleeds @TrinityLeeds i need to relive my honeymoon pancakes."

So, if you're like us and would love to see a Denny's open in our great city, get on their Twitter feed (@dennys_dineruk) and reply to their post suggesting that they bring their tasty burgers and perfect pancakes to a Leeds location!